Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.79 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Enphase Energy worth $48,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,484,000 after buying an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $7,600,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $43,144,026. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

