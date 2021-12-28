Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.62 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 9,566.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 349,361 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of John Bean Technologies worth $49,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $969,741. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $153.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average is $148.96. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

