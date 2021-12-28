Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.02 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Stryker worth $52,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 782,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 61,913 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Stryker by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $777,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 22,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.24. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

