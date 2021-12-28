Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.72 Million Stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of Surgery Partners worth $52,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

SGRY stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 3.02.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.