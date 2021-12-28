Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.75 Million Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,382 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of PacWest Bancorp worth $53,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.