Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $55.68 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,369 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $55,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 75,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

