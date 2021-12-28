Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $57.13 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $57,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,612,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.