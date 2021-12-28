Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Trex worth $53,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TREX opened at $136.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.18 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

