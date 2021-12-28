Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,115 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Progressive worth $49,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.8% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 543,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,113,000 after buying an additional 24,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,239,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,982,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 19.7% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

