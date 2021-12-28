Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,456 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Primerica worth $47,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,109,000 after buying an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,055,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $128.84 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $153.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

