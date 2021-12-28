Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 549,787 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 9,196.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,787 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Spectrum Brands worth $53,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.26 and a one year high of $107.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

