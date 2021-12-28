Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 639.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.53% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $51,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 53,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,672 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 109,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 176,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 117.59%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

