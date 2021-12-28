Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.34% of Sonic Automotive worth $51,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SAH opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

