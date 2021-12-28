Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 140,180 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,180 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CSX worth $54,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. TD Securities lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

