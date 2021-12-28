Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 214,783 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 214,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of eBay worth $48,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 66,218 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,334,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

