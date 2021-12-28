Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,049 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of NetApp worth $55,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 173.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 142.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

