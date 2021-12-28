Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,437 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 941,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Whiting Petroleum worth $54,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

WLL stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

