Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,609 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $285.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

