Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,481,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $4,551,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Group Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.