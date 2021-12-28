Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Ameriprise Financial worth $52,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.90.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $307.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,895 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

