Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.37

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.37.

VTXPF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from 2,900.00 to 2,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Victrex from 2,170.00 to 2,150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,663.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

