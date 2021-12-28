Vid Market Cap Tops $1.29 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 61.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. Vid has a market cap of $1.29 million and $98.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded down 60.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 26,178,911 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

