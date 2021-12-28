Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.18

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 79% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,200.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 146.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00016998 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001259 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 57.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

