Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.61

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €90.61 ($102.97) and traded as low as €89.62 ($101.84). Vinci shares last traded at €89.80 ($102.05), with a volume of 129,969 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.69 ($120.10).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

