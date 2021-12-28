Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 140,879 shares.The stock last traded at 11.50 and had previously closed at 10.94.

VWE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is 10.62.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

