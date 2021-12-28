Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.99. 60,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,812,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

