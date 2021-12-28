Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading Up 4.2%

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) shares were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.86. Approximately 436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 902,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.
The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.
In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
