Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.88 and last traded at $114.88. 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 251,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after buying an additional 121,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

