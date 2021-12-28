Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.
In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VST opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
