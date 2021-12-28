Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

