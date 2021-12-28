Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

