Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of analysts have commented on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vistra stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10.
Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.
