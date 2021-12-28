Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.00 ($20.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.20) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of EPA VIV opened at €11.90 ($13.52) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.15. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.15) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

