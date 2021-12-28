Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.00 ($20.45).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.20) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

VIV opened at €11.90 ($13.52) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.15) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.15.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

