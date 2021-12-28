Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 200.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -341.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

