Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $34,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

VMC stock opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.46. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $142.24 and a 52 week high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

