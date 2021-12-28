Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 3.7%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.96. 28,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,385,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vuzix in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.