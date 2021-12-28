Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 4,334 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,126,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after buying an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after buying an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after buying an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.26. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.