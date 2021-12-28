Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.53.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,829. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $121.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.88. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

