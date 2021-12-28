Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.5% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $42,605,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $478.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $462.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.