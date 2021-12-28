Wade G W & Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $134.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

