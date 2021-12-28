Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

PXF stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.91.

