Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,587 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $510,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 254,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

NYSE:ED opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

