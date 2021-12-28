Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 263,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,136,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $191.87 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.43 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01.

