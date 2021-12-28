Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.