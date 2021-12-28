Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.44. 42,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,838. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

