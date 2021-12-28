Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF accounts for 3.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.46% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,132 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth $3,759,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DEED stock opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $26.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

