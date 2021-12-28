Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 8.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $16,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $51.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

