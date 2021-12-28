Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.