Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 187.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

