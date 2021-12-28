Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after purchasing an additional 112,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after purchasing an additional 423,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 898,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

