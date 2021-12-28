Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,216 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $114.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

